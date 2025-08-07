Georgia State University building evacuated for possible gas leak

A Georgia State University building has been evacuated in downtown Atlanta.

A university spokesperson told Channel 2 Action News that there is a possible gas leak at 25 Auburn Ave. It’s unclear how many people were evacuated from the building.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Atlanta Fire Department for their response.

NewsChopper 2 is on its way to the scene. We’ll have updates on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

