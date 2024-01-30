Georgia State student nearly attacked when man followed her into campus parking deck, officials say

ATLANTA — Georgia State University officials say a man is in custody after an on-campus incident on Tuesday morning.

Officials tell Channel 2 Action News that around 11:30 a.m., a student was walking into M Deck, which is located at Piedmont Ave. SE and Auditorium Place SE.

They say a man who tried to assault her followed her into the parking deck.

The woman was able to use her mace, shout for help and run away.

Police responded and located the man within a matter of minutes.

Because there was no longer an active threat to the campus community, they say they did not send an alert to students and staff.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

