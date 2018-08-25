Georgia State graduates more African-American students than any non-profit university

ATLANTA - Georgia State University is graduating more African-American students than any non-profit university in the nation, according to a new report.
More than 1,900 students African-American students received bachelor’s degrees from Georgia State, according to preliminary data from the 2016-17 academic year compiled by Diverse Issues in Higher Education. Georgia State was first among non-profit schools and third overall.
Georgia State has the largest enrollment of any university in the state, with more than 51,000 students last fall, according to state data. More than 40 percent of its students are African-American, the data shows.
TRENDING STORIES:
- What to know about coconut oil after a Harvard professor called it 'pure poison'
- BREAKING: Man abducts 15-year-old after stabbing 4 members of her family, police saydrink prices even lower
- No charges for officer after K-9 left in car 8 hours dies
Other Georgia schools that ranked high on the list included Kennesaw State (17th overall) and Georgia Southern (20th overall).
Georgia State also ranked 18th in master’s degrees for African-American students. Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School and Emory University ranked 10th and 17th, respectively, for producing African-Americans with doctoral degrees, the publication found.
The publication also reported which schools graduated the most Hispanic, Asian and Native American students. The report does not break down what percentage of those students graduated from various colleges.
This story was written by Eric Stirgus for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}