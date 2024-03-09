Georgia state budget, including teacher raises, passes House, working through Senate

ATLANTA — The Georgia state budget under consideration in the General Assembly took another step forward to passage on Thursday, with a nearly unanimous approval in the state House of Representatives.

The budget, House Bill 916, includes, among other items, pay raises for teachers and other state employees, more bonuses for retention and hiring, a variety of grants and infrastructure funding, and more.

Overall, the state budget is estimated to cost a total of $66.5 billion beginning in the next fiscal year, which starts July 1. More than $36 billion will be expected for revenue in fiscal year 2025, according to the House Budget and Research Office.

As discussed in previous speeches by state leaders, including Gov. Brian Kemp, teacher raises are a priority for the coming fiscal year.

The state is planning to increase pay for state educators and other government employees by 4%, in addition to a planned $1,000 bonus for K-12 teachers and all other state employees.

“HB 916 provides $373.6 million to increase the state base salary schedule for certified teachers and employees by $2,500, for a total adjustment to the state base salary schedule of $9,500 since FY 2020,” a report from the Georgia House said.

In addition to teacher salary increases, House Speaker Jon Burns said he wants to reduce class sizes as well.

“We can’t just maintain what we’re doing as far as educational opportunities,” State Rep. Jon Burns, (R-Newington) told Chanel 2′s Richard Elliot in January. “We must improve.”

Judges in Georgia could also see pay raises, if the current version of the state budget passes both chambers and is approved by Kemp, with higher wages expected for nursing homes, home health care providers, physicians and other health workers paid by state programs and public agencies.

The budget also includes funding to give Georgia’s Medicaid patients dental coverage, a new benefit for eligible patients.

HB 916 passed the House with 172 votes in favor, sending it to the Senate. In the upper chamber, the bill has already been read and referred, meaning it’s making its way through committees on its way to a full floor vote.

If the bill passes a full Senate vote, it’ll be up to the governor to approve or veto the appropriations bill.

