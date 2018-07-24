0 Georgia Runoff Election 2018: What to know before voting

Voters across Georgia are deciding some of the most important races in the state in Tuesday’s runoffs. Contests for governor, Congress and other elected offices are up for grabs.

Before you cast your ballot, here’s what you need to know about Georgia’s primary election runoff:

Who can vote: Any registered voter in Georgia can vote in the runoff election. Georgia has open primaries, which means voters can choose either party’s ballot without having to register with that party. However, if you voted in one party’s primary on May 22, you must vote in that runoff on Tuesday. Voters who didn’t vote in May can vote in either runoff.

[READ: Here’s a look at key contests in Georgia primary runoff]

Where to vote: Voters must report to their neighborhood precincts to cast their ballots on Election Day. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. statewide. Look up your voting information and view sample ballots on www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or through the GA SOS app for Apple and Android cellphones.

Who’s on the ballot: Republican Party voters can choose among the party’s two finalists for governor, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Secretary of State Brian Kemp. The winner will advance to the Nov. 6 general election against Democrat Stacey Abrams. Other Republican races include contests for lieutenant governorand secretary of state.

[READ: Georgia’s grueling race for GOP governor candidate ends Tuesday]

On the Democratic Party side, there are runoffs for two metro Atlanta congressional seats. Lucy McBath faces Kevin Abel In the race for the 6th Congressional District, which covers parts of Cobb, DeKalb and Fulton counties. In the 7th District, which covers parts of Forsyth and Gwinnett counties, Carolyn Bourdeaux will compete against David Kim. Democrats will also decide on their party’s nominee for state schools superintendent.

In addition, there are six Republican and two Democratic runoffsfor state House seats.

Voter ID: Bring photo identification, such as a Georgia driver’s license, a state-issued voter identification card, a valid U.S. passport or a valid U.S. military photo ID.

No selfies: It’s illegal in Georgia to take pictures of a ballot or voting equipment.

Please return to AJC.com and PoliticallyGeorgia.com for updates and election results.

This article was written by Mark Niesse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.