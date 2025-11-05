Georgia ranked near bottom for resources to help homeless people

ATLANTA — When it comes to helping the homeless populations in the United States, a new study by SmileHub ranked Georgia near the bottom.

Out of all 50 states in the U.S., Georgia was ranked 49th.

The study determined its rankings of each state based on how they approach providing resources for “the bare minimum when it comes to food and health care” for the unhoused.

In Georgia, resources for shelter and housing support were ranked 44th in the nation, while support for homeless youth was higher at 33rd and food and health support was ranked at 47th.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Overall, Georgia’s aggregated score for homeless resources was 30.89, edging out South Carolina by less than a full point.

The study also focused on various factors for support, such as how much you need to earn for a studio apartment, a small space, and the share of unsheltered people, among others.

According to the SmileHub study, Georgia was ranked 50th when it comes to affordability, with the most minimum wage hours needed to afford a studio apartment.

Georgia also ranked 47th for the highest shares of unsheltered homeless individuals, rounding out the bottom five with Florida, Alabama, Oregon and California.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group