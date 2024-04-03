Georgia Power: Vogtle Unit 4 could be commercially operating by June after reaching milestone

ATLANTA — Georgia Power confirmed to Channel 2 Action News Wednesday that Voglte Unit 4, part of the company’s four-unit nuclear power generation facility, had achieved 100% power on Monday night.

For the plant, that means Unit 4 is now a “reliable, emission-free new energy source for Georgia,” according to a Georgia Power spokesman.

Now, the company will test the unit’s performance.

“Our teams continue to conduct testing for the unit, including safely running at various power levels and operating through real-life conditions, just as it will over the next 60 to 80 years after the unit enters commercial operation,” according to Georgia Power.

On March 1, Georgia Power announced that Unit 4 at the Vogtle nuclear expansion project near Waynesboro had successfully been linked to the electric grid.

At the time, the company said that was part of the ongoing startup test for Vogtle Unit 4.

Once testing for all of the plant’s start-up processes completes, “and the unit is available for reliable dispatch, Vogtle Unit 4 will enter commercial operation.”

A Georgia Power spokesman said the company’s current projections are for Unit 4 to enter commercial operation in the second quarter of 2024.

