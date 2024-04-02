Mom of 2 Ga. girls killed when father allegedly set fire to car raising money for their funerals

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia mother who lost her two daughters in a domestic violence incident is now raising money to bury them.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the children’s father, Adan Panzo, set a car on fire with the girls inside in Webster County on Saturday. The girls were just 1 and 3 years old.

According to the GBI, Panzo set the car on fire during a fight with his wife, Maribel Tzoyohua. Panzo was arrested on charges of felony murder, malice murder and arson.

“I am asking for help to bury my daughters. I lost my two little girls in a tragic fire. Under these terrible circumstances, I am asking for donations to help put them to rest. All proceeds will go to their funerals,” Maribel wrote on a GoFundMe.

The children’s names were not released.

