Local

Mom of 2 Ga. girls killed when father allegedly set fire to car raising money for their funerals

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Girls killed in domestic violence incident (GoFundMe)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia mother who lost her two daughters in a domestic violence incident is now raising money to bury them.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the children’s father, Adan Panzo, set a car on fire with the girls inside in Webster County on Saturday. The girls were just 1 and 3 years old.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the GBI, Panzo set the car on fire during a fight with his wife, Maribel Tzoyohua. Panzo was arrested on charges of felony murder, malice murder and arson.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“I am asking for help to bury my daughters. I lost my two little girls in a tragic fire. Under these terrible circumstances, I am asking for donations to help put them to rest. All proceeds will go to their funerals,” Maribel wrote on a GoFundMe.

The children’s names were not released.

You can donate to the GoFundMe HERE.

Baby bottles of codeine, weed: April Fools bust started as traffic stop in Fayette County

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read