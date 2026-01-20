Georgia Power CEO plans to help customers save $100 per year

ATLANTA — Georgia Power President and CEO Kim Greene spoke at the annual Eggs & Issues breakfast to help kick off the legislative session and said plans are in the works to help lower electric bills across the state.

Greene mentioned the savings along with a reminder that Georgia Power worked with the Georgia Public Service Commission to freeze rates on power bills through 2028.

Now, Greene says the state’s largest electric utility wants to help you save $100 on your power bills, but not this year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The savings won’t come until 2028, after the base rate freeze is lifted, Greene said during her Eggs & Issues speech.

Saying Georgia’s future was bright, Greene posted on LinkedIn about serving Georgia’s “unprecedented growth” and pushing back on concerns over affordable power caused by data center developments in the state.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Georgia is growing, and growth is good for Georgia. At Georgia Power, we are built to serve this unprecedented growth and we’re making sure it benefits everyone,” Greene wrote. “If you’re reading the headlines, you might see a different story – concerns about data centers causing power shortages and increasing power costs. In some parts of the country, that may be something to really worry about. But not in Georgia.”

Greene also said that the power company had already worked to make sure that large energy users, like data centers, cover the costs themselves for what they “bring to the system.”

“We know that energy costs are part of an increasingly tight budget for Georgia families and businesses, so last year we worked with our Public Service Commission to take two actions to help all of our customers,” Green said."

She said that Georgia Power wants companies to pay more so families and small businesses pay less.

Reiterating comments she made at Eggs & Issues, Greene said the company will be filing additional plans with the PSC to collectively lower power rates.

“At Eggs & Issues, I highlighted work we are continuing to do at Georgia Power to keep energy affordable for Georgians,” Green said about rate freezes and other savings. She said she was “excited to announce that we’re not stopping there.”

Greene said Georgia Power will file those plans for lowering rates in February, with a goal of having the changes in place by June.

“When you hear about rising rates or concerns about reliability issues, just remember: Not in Georgia,” Greene said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group