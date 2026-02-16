Georgia pharmacists could provide HIV preventions, treatments without doctor if new bill passes

ATLANTA — A bill working its way through the Georgia legislature would allow pharmacists to distribute medications meant to prevent infections of the human immuno-deficiency virus.

Senate Bill 195 would let pharmacists dispense what are known as preexposure prophylaxis and postexposure prophylaxis medications, under certain conditions, without the need for a physician.

The bill was first introduced in the legislature in 2025, but did not proceed far enough to become law. It was reintroduced in the House, passing with broad bipartisan support.

SB 195 allows pharmacists to prescribe HIV tests, preexposure and post-exposure prophylaxis for the treatment and prevention of HIV infections, among others.

If passed, the bill would mean more access to disease prevention for Georgians facing risk of HIV infection.

Pharmacists would be able to dispense the preexposure medications to patients that are HIV-negative as well as HIV positive, and would be allowed to provide between a 30 day and 90 day supply of the medications, or administer a long-acting injectable prophylaxis.

For patients in need of postexposure medications, pharmacists would be able to provide a 30 day supply as well as follow-up care.

To qualify, pharmacists would need to be certified under new trainings to perform the dispensation on their own.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported that there were 65,915 people living with HIV in the state, with 2,442 new diagnoses that year.

The state data showed that the bulk of new diagnoses were in the Atlanta metro area, with the highest prevalence in the metro in Fulton County.

Across Georgia, 66.6% or so of non-late diagnoses were in the metro Atlanta area, while 62.2% of late diagnoses of HIV were in the region.

