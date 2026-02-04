Georgia lawmakers propose death penalty for human traffickers

ATLANTA — A group of Georgia lawmakers introduced legislation in the state House of Representatives to put the death penalty on the table for human trafficking convicts.

House Bill 1154 was proposed on Monday and has already started the review process to get it closer to a potential floor vote in the chamber.

Announcing the legislation, sponsor state Rep. David Clark said the bill marked his belief that “it is time to bring the hammer down on this evil and protect the innocent.”

As written, HB 1154 would add the death penalty as a potential sentence for those who are convicted of human trafficking, whether that be for sexual servitude or forced labor.

"There is nothing more evil or disgusting than trafficking human beings for sexual profit. An estimated 6.3 million people worldwide are victims of sex trafficking today, and approximately 49 to 50 million people are living in modern slavery based on recent global estimates," Clark said in a statement. “Atlanta is widely regarded as a major hub for sex trafficking in the United States, particularly involving minors, and has often been cited as the number one trafficking city in the country. Enough is enough.”

Should the bill clear both chambers of the Georgia General Assembly and be approved by Gov. Brian Kemp, it would take effect for all relevant offenses committed on or after July 1.

The bill also stipulates that it would not retroactively apply to crimes committed or prosecuted before its effective date.

