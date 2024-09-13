Georgia lawmaker introduces bill to limit school class sizes across US

ATLANTA — Georgia Rep. Lucy McBath, alongside two Congressional colleagues, reintroduced a bill to lower class sizes for public schools in a move to address overcrowding.

Recent research shows students have better academic performance when they get more attention from instructors, particularly in kindergarten through third grade, according to a release from McBath’s office.

In order to bring that opportunity closer to reality and provide support to reduce strains on the public education system from staff shortages and tighter budgets, McBath, Rep. Shontel Brown from Ohio and Sen. Jeff Merkley are sponsoring the Smaller Class Sizes for Students and Educators Act.

The legislation is supposed to boost school funding to allow more one-on-one time with teachers, while helping schools reduce class sizes. McBath’s office said it was intended to improve the overall school experience for students and teachers.

“The role that teachers and educators play is critical in our children’s lives, and we must support our teachers so that students can receive an education that will set them up for future success. That includes more one-on-one time with their teachers, more tailored instruction opportunities, and more investment in developing the meaningful connection to instill a deep love of learning,” McBath said in a statement.

According to a brief summary of the legislation from McBath’s office, the bill would provide $2 billion for a grant program to help school districts reduce K-3 class sizes to 18 students or less.

If passed, the bill will also let school districts apply for grant funding to reduce class sizes, awarded by the U.S. Secretary of Education based on need and will ensure “federal grant funding is used to recruit, hire and train qualified teachers in K-3 grades,” according to McBath’s office.

The effort has already gained support from America’s largest teachers’ union.

“Class size matters. That is, of course, if you care about the success of our students. It’s common sense that when classrooms are overcrowded, it is harder for teachers to teach and students to learn. Most private schools have small class sizes, but shouldn’t we make sure it’s not just the kids whose families can afford private school have that opportunity? Sen. Merkley’s bill is a means to help make that smaller class size reality possible for every student in this country,” American Federation of Teachers (AFT) President Randi Weingarten said in a statement.

