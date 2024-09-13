Atlanta superstar Usher to throw first pitch at Braves-Dodgers game

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — On Saturday as the Atlanta Braves take on the Los Angeles Dodgers, the first pitch belongs to one of Atlanta’s favorite stars.

Multi-Grammy award winner and R&B superstar Usher will throw out the first pitch of the game at Truist Park.

The Atlanta Braves announced the pre-game lineup on Thursday.

On top of the award-winning entertainer’s first pitch, McIntosh High School students will sing the National Anthem and Grammy winner Jermaine Dupri hypes up the crowd and gets the game started by shouting “Play Ball!”

For the Saturday game at Truist Park, gates will open at 4:30 p.m. and Dupri will be hosting a 5:30 p.m. meet and greet, according to a statement from the Braves, followed by a discussion on Atlanta culture’s intersection with sports and style.

Tickets for the game are available online.

