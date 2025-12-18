Georgia is currently in ‘moderate’ range for respiratory illnesses

ATLANTA — Georgia has entered the “moderate” range for respiratory illnesses, with nine flu-related deaths and more than 300 hospitalizations reported this season, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Director Andi Shane of Epidemiology at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta emphasized that respiratory illnesses such as the flu are occurring unusually early this year.

She noted that parents should immediately seek medical assistance if they observe signs of breathing difficulty in their children.

“And if parents see that, that means a child is having difficulty breathing and should seek medical care,” Shane said.

This warning comes as the flu season evolves in Georgia, marked by a concerning spike in cases as shown on CDC maps that indicate a dark yellow classification for moderate respiratory illnesses.

TRENDING STORIES:

As flu season progresses, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported that nine residents have died from flu-related complications, with more than 300 individuals hospitalized already this season.

Shane also mentioned concerns about a potential flu mutation denoted as subclade K, although the exact impacts on the current season remain unclear.

“One of the challenges also is that we’ve noticed a decrease in vaccination rates, and so some of that increase in flu infections may be due to fewer people getting vaccinated,” Shane said.

She strongly suggests people get their flu vaccinations.

“Everybody six months and older should receive the flu vaccine to help prevent severe flu illness, to prevent hospitalizations, and to keep people healthy,” Shane said.

Parents are advised to discuss symptoms of flu and COVID-19 with their doctors.

Early intervention is critical, as timely prescriptions can significantly alleviate illness severity.

To navigate this flu season effectively, Shane urges families to be vigilant about symptoms and seek medical care early, especially if respiratory distress is evident in children.

©2025 Cox Media Group