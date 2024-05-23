Georgia health marketplace enrollment up more than 32% this year

ATLANTA — More than 1.3 million Georgians enrolled in or renewed Healthcare.gov insurance plans in 2024, according to the most recent data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

As of January, the numbers show that Georgia’s plan enrollees made up about 6% of all plans in the United States, as of Jan. 16, 2024. Nationally, 21.44 million people had plans from the Healthcare.gov Marketplace.

The federal data showed that enrollments in the state were up more than 32% compared to the previous year.

Across Georgia’s more than a million enrollees, CMS reported that close to 17,000 were Georgians living at or below 100% of the federal poverty level, which is an income of $15,060 or less per year.

For families, rather than single people, the poverty level changes based on how many people are in the household.

A family of four at the poverty line would have a household income of $31,200 or less.

Since 2021, Georgia’s enrollment in Healthcare.gov plans has gone up roughly 152%, from 517,113 in 2020 to 1,305,114 in 2024, as of January.

For Georgians not attempting to enroll in the federal marketplace plans, Georgia is still offering and promoting its Pathways to Coverage program.

The state’s Pathways program, which contains a work requirement, showed 2,344 enrollees were actively using the program as of Dec. 15, 2023, the most recent data available from Georgia officials.

