Georgia farm industry generates $14.6 billion, study says

ATLANTA — As Americans prepare for Thanksgiving, a new analysis from Farm Flavor highlights the importance of domestic agriculture, revealing that less than 20% of U.S. food spending is on imports.

The report maps the nation’s agricultural hubs using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, showing where agricultural value is concentrated and how output has surged even as inputs have held steady.

Georgia, according to the study, generated $14.6 billion in agricultural sales, ranking 14th among states and accounting for 2.4% of the nation’s total agriculture sales.

The report said nationally, grains and oilseeds are the most valuable agricultural category, generating nearly twice the annual market value of cattle and calves.

However, there are regional variations, with poultry dominating the Southeast and fruits, nuts, and vegetables leading in parts of the West.

In Georgia, poultry and eggs are the most valuable agricultural items produced in the state. There are 39,264 farms operating on 27.0% of its total land area. Agriculture accounts for up to 0.9% of employment.

