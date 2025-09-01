Georgia drivers paying extra penny per gallon on Labor Day

ATLANTA — For drivers in Georgia, prices at the pump were up ahead of Labor Day.

That’s according to AAA, the automotive group, which reported prices at the pump had gone up $0.01 per gallon compared to last week’s prices.

The state average was up slightly, but still lower than last month and last year, AAA said.

For a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline, Georgians are paying $43.50 on average, about $4 less to fill up and get on the go.

“Summer gas prices held their ground, but with fall on the way, we anticipate drivers will see a welcome drop at the pumps,” Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman, said. “Still, with hurricane season underway, any Gulf disruptions could cause prices to rise temporarily.”

Nationally, average prices per gallon were $3.18, meaning Georgia is almost $0.20 cheaper per gallon of regular, unleaded gas.

Across Georgia, here’s where prices are highest and lowest if you’re getting ready to fill up your tank:

Savannah - $3.01 per gallon

Hinesville-Fort Stewart - $2.96 per gallon

Macon - $2.93 per gallon

Atlanta - $2.90 per gallon

Dalton - $2.86 per gallon

Rome - $2.83 per gallon

Catoosa-Dade-Walker - $2.82 per gallon

