Georgia counties must certify their elections by the end of Tuesday

ATLANTA — It’s been one week since the 2024 presidential election and it’s now time for Georgia’s counties to certify the results and send them to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is expected to hold a morning briefing ahead of the certification deadline, which will be at the close of business on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Raffensperger and members of the Elections Division of the Sec. of State’s Office will speak together, going over the process for how elections went in Georgia this year.

Once the certifications are received by the Secretary, anyone seeking to request a recount of the election will have two days to do so, with the request cutoff at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

At the same time, Georgia officials will conduct a statewide risk-limiting audit for the November election results on Thursday and Friday, according to an election calendar from the Secretary of State’s Office.

A final vote certification for statewide and federal races is set for Nov. 22.

The briefing from Raffensperger and elections officials is expected to start at 10 a.m. at the State Capitol.

