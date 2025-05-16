Georgia Board of Regents approve $70M renovation plan for Bobby Dodd Stadium

ATLANTA — A $70 million renovation project was approved for Bobby Dodd Stadium at Thursday’s meeting for the University System of Georgia’s Board of Regents

Now, the Georgia Tech Athletic Association will have to secure funding and financing for it.

According to the agenda item for the project, the Georgia Institute of Technology will upgrade the stadium, with a stated goal of “determining the best approaches to addressing deficiencies in the current structure,” while also giving more value and a better experience to football fans, alumni and students.

The project proposes adding a variety of features, including premium seating areas on the west sideline, as well as chairback seating to the entire east and west sidelines “to elevate the game day experience.”

The west sideline would also get eight new founder’s suites, eight new elevated suites and the 16 existing suites. Press operations and food services locations would be renovated as well.

The proposal also mentions plans for changes to the east sideline, including renovations for 15 suites, an updated Field Club lounge and a new Speakeasy Club, taking up 20,000 square feet and 3,250 square feet, respectively.

Ten suites in the north end zone would also be uploaded and officials want to perform renovations on the upper level of the Wardlaw building on the south end zone, including renovating three suites, relocating the press operations area and adding booths for security, radio, statistics and flexible use.

General seating would get new chairbacks throughout the bowl, except in student areas, and changes would be made to address Americans with Disabilities Act access needs.

Handrails would be added on various sections of the stadium and new videoboards would be put in the south end of the stadium and northwest corner.

The Georgia Tech Athletic Association would secure bonds or private financing to cover the project’s costs, with construction overall expected to cost $39.6 million and $18 million for equipment. The total project budget would be funded by the athletic association, according to the proposal text.

©2025 Cox Media Group