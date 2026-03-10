Georgia 400 lanes closing to add more express toll lanes

ATLANTA — Georgia Department of Transportation officials say lane closures will start this week to make way for the construction of express toll lanes along Georgia 400.

The $4.6 billion project will add two express lanes in each direction on Georgia 400, beginning at the MARTA North Springs Station and ending just north of McFarland Parkway in Forsyth County.

GDOT announced rolling entrance and exit lane closures, along with shoulder and turn lane closures. The lanes are primarily in north Fulton County.

Many drivers who use the highway fear traffic congestion will get much worse.

“I think it will be a traffic nightmare. That’s what I think. I don’t have to commute in the morning. I go in the afternoon, and it’s pretty bad then. Especially when they must close lanes. So, I imagine it will be difficult for commuters,” one driver told Channel 2’s Tom Regan.

Workers have spent the last few months clearing away trees in preparation for the project. Heavy construction is set to begin this month and will take until at least 2031 to be completed.

Project managers say the aim of the toll express lanes is to reduce congestion, especially during peak commuter times.

The lanes are expected to cut delays by more than 19,000 hours a day, according to project officials. That’s 15 minutes for each driver.

Overall, they say that it should reduce crashes by 8%.

But getting there won’t be easy during the years-long construction.

“The only way to make progress is to sometimes take a step back. I don’t know if it will actually help, or if it’s just going to make people mad for a while and not help at all,” said driver Brady Hylton.

Here are the exit ramp lane and shoulder closures to know about:

SR 400 NB exit ramp to Northridge Road: Right Lane daily rolling closure, March 9-13, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SR 400 NB entrance ramp from Northridge Road: Left Lane daily rolling closure, March 9-13, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SR 400 NB entrance ramp from Northridge Road: Daily shoulder closure, March 3-13, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SR 400 NB entrance ramp from Mansell Road: Nightly bus lane and shoulder closure, March 9 and March 10, 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Webb Bridge Road WB at SR 400: Nightly single lane closure, March 10 and March 11, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Webb Bridge Road at Westside Parkway: Nightly shoulder closure, March 9-March 11, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Colquitt Road SB at Brentwood Way: Nightly shoulder closure, March 12 and March 13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Roberts Drive WB at SR 400: Nightly single lane closure, March 9-13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Old Dogwood Road at Holcomb Bridge Road: Right turn lane closure, March 10-12, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

GDOT will post updates on lane closures here.

