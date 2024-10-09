GEMA preparing for third back-to-back hurricane since August

ATLANTA — After three major storms in quick succession, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA) Director Chris Stallings sounded a warning against complacency, urging Georgians to prepare for the ongoing threat from Hurricane Milton.

Channel 2′s Mark Winne reported that communities across Georgia are still recovering from past storms, Debby and Helene, and are now bracing for potential impacts from Milton.

Stallings highlighted the unprecedented nature of experiencing three back-to-back storms since August, each causing significant damage.

“We still have communities that haven’t recovered from Helene,” Stallings said. “We’re asking them to pause those recovery efforts and begin preparation for Milton.”

He emphasized the complexity of deciding when to stop recovery operations for one storm only to start preparing for another.

Even though Milton’s projected path might not indicate a direct hit, Stallings cautioned that danger persists outside of the storm’s projected cone.

“Just because you’re outside the cone doesn’t mean you’re outside of danger,” he said, reminding Georgians of Helene’s unexpected intensity.

GEMA is coordinating closely with the Georgia National Guard to ensure a prepared response to Milton’s impact.

Stallings confirmed plans to hold soldiers and airmen ready for deployment as the storm’s path becomes clearer.

Stallings anticipates Milton will bring strong winds and rain to South Georgia, which could topple more trees due to already saturated soil.

He acknowledged the dedication of State Operations Center staff, who have been working tirelessly, logging up to 200 hours in recent weeks and even sleeping on-site to maintain continuity.

Georgia has proven itself to be a good neighbor in times of need, sending National Guard aid to North Carolina and Florida.

In return, states such as Montana, New Jersey, Arkansas, and Louisiana have assisted Georgia’s recovery efforts from Helene.

Despite these collaborative efforts, Stallings noted that Helene has delayed some recovery actions initially planned after Debby.

As Georgia braces for Tropical Storm Milton, Stallings urged continued vigilance and preparation.

