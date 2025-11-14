Fulton County DA says Atlanta is under a ‘domestic violence epidemic’

ATLANTA — Fulton County is facing a domestic violence epidemic, with nearly a thousand pending felony cases, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Domestic Violence Division is taking extraordinary measures to seek justice for victims, despite numerous challenges.

“We are absolutely in a domestic violence epidemic,” stated District Attorney Fani Willis.

In a recent case, Darrius Berry was tried three times before being convicted of felony aggravated battery.

His trials were marked by hung juries and a mix of convictions and acquittals on various charges.

Troy King, the victim in Berry’s case, described a harrowing experience where he feared for his life.

TRENDNING STORIES:

“I was quite sure I was gonna die that night,” King said.

Assistant D.A. Jazmin Dilligard emphasized the office’s determination.

“That attack was so bad, and we were not going to give up until we reached justice,” Dilligard said.

In another case, Christon Tart was convicted of aggravated assault, family violence, false imprisonment, and battery family violence.

The victim, initially unwilling to testify due to threats, had her statements presented through body camera footage and a 911 call.

Deputy Fulton County District Attorney Asia Baysah highlighted the power dynamics in domestic violence cases.

“Victims are under the power and control of their abuser,” Baysah said.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office continues to confront the challenges of prosecuting domestic violence cases, striving to protect victims and hold offenders accountable.

©2025 Cox Media Group