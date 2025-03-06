Freeze warning issued for parts of North Georgia, frost advisory for others

ATLANTA — It’s going to be another cold night for North Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 says a Freeze Warning has been issued for Chattooga, Gordon, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Polk, Haralson, and Carroll counties from 11 p.m. Thursday until 9 a.m. Friday.

A Frost Advisory has been issued for the Atlanta metro and parts south.

“It will be below freezing in the mountains, but the growing season there doesn’t begin, typically, until around the middle of April, so no watches, warnings or advisories for the mountains,” Nitz said.

Temperatures will rebound after the sun comes up on Friday, with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s across the region.

As we head into the weekend, our chances to see rain will go up.

We’ll be tracking the timing of when that rain arrives throughout the evening on Channel 2 Action News.

