Former UGA star Jalen Carter ejected for spitting on Cowboys’ Dak Prescott

By The Associated Press
APTOPIX Cowboys Eagles Football Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter walks off the field after being disqualified for unsportsman like conduct before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum/AP)
(AP) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected moments after a pregame Super Bowl championship celebration for spitting on Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott.

Carter was tossed from Thursday night’s NFL season opener before a snap from scrimmage for unsportsmanlike conduct. The Eagles were hit with a 15-yard penalty and the Cowboys scored on the opening drive on Javonte Williams’ 1-yard touchdown run.

The Eagles took Carter out of Georgia with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 draft.

