Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds at fault in deadly motorcycle crash

ATLANTA — A final report on the fatal motorcycle crash that killed former Mastodon lead guitarist Brent Hinds says he was the one at fault.

A newly released report from the Atlanta Police Department says Hinds was driving above the speed limit.

“After conducting time distance calculations of the motorcycle and assessing the changes in velocity of the BMW, it was deemed that Hinds was traveling between 63 and 68 mph,” the APD report says.

Previous reports on the crash, which killed the Atlanta native and heavy metal guitarist, showed that Hinds’ motorcycle was hit by an SUV making a left turn at Memorial to Boulevard Avenue.

The driver of the SUV told police she was certain the light was green as she turned, but hit Hinds as he kept going straight at the intersection.

“Video of the intersection was used for the calculations. The video clearly depicts the crash,” APD said in their report. “Hinds was at fault for the crash.”

