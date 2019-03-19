Former Delta executive picked to head FAA

ATLANTA - President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced his intent to nominate former Delta Air Lines executive Stephen M. Dickson to head the Federal Aviation Administration.
Dickson recently retired from the airline, where he served as the senior vice president of flight operations.
We’ll have the latest on this developing story, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 5 p.m.
“Steve was responsible for the safety and operational performance of Delta’s global flight operations, as well as pilot training, crew resources, crew scheduling, and regulatory compliance,” a news release from the White House said.
“Steve is a longtime, respected and admired Delta leader who has provided steady, thoughtful and impactful leadership in both good and bad times — not only at Delta, but across the industry,” said CEO Ed Bastian in a new release announcing Dickson's retirement.
In the announcement from the White House, it said the position is for a 5-year term.
"Dickson is a strong advocate for commercial aviation safety and improvements to our National Airspace System, having served as chairman of several industry stakeholder groups and Federal advisory committees," the White House said.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}