Former co-defendant says Young Thug and others are members of the gang YSL in 3rd day of testimony

ATLANTA — A man who admitted to being a co-founder of Young Slime Life testified on Monday that he committed multiple crimes for the alleged criminal street gang.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was inside the Fulton County courtroom when Trontavious Stephens identified rapper Young Thug and five of his co-defendants as members of YSL.

Stephens, who is also known as “Tick” or “Slug,” gave a conflicting testimony referring to it as a successful music label and a criminal street gang. But under oath on Monday Stephens was direct with his answers.

“Which of these defendants in this courtroom, right now, are members of YSL, Young Slime Life, the gang?” prosecutor Love asked.

“All of them,” Stephens responded.

The attorneys for the six defendants who pleaded not guilty have told jurors that YSL is all about the music and not a criminal organization.

But in court, prosecutors used music videos and social media photos that they say show proof that YSL is a subset of the National Bloods gang.

During cross-examination, the attorney for Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, attacked prosecutors. He claimed they took private conversations between Williams and his friends out of context and used them in the indictment.

Attorney Brian Steel also pushed back against the state’s claim that Williams and Stephens are business partners.

“You didn’t really co-found anything with Jeffery isn’t that true?” Steel asked. “You went one direction and he stayed in another isn’t that true?”

“We went separate ways,” Stephens said to the jury.

And even when Stephens was sent to prison for an unrelated crime, he admitted in court that Williams never came to see him.

Still, Stephens testified that Williams never turned his back on him

“He encouraged me to stop selling drugs,” said Stephens.

“He wanted you to stop committing crimes right? Tell the jury,” Steele said.

“Yeah,” Stephen stated.

Stephens is expected to be back on the stand Tuesday morning.

