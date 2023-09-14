Former APS superintendent takes new job at U.S. Department of Education

ATLANTA — The former superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools has been named to a position in the U.S. Department of Education.

In June the Atlanta Public School Board announced they would not be renewing then-superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring’s contract in 2024, ending her tenure on June 30, 2024.

But just days into the 2023 school year, Herring announced she would be leaving at the end of August.

Today, the U.S. Department of Education announced that Herring will join them as a consultant and strategic advisor to the Secretary.

Her start date is Monday, September 18.

“I am delighted to have Dr. Lisa Herring join us at the Department of Education, a leader whose decades of experience as a teacher and administrator will be a tremendous asset to the Biden-Harris team. As strategic advisor, Dr. Herring will draw upon a professional career that has spanned both rural and urban communities and teaching in both public and private schools to deepen our relationships and collaboration with state and local education leaders. Dr. Herring shares our commitment to accelerating academic recovery in our schools and empowering educators to help students of all backgrounds to find their purpose and fulfill their potential. I look forward to working with her to Raise the Bar in education for all students,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

