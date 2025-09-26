Flying cars: Georgia Tech looks to make futuristic dream a reality

ATLANTA — Remember the flying cars they promised when we were kids? Georgia Tech says “buckle up.”

The school officially opened its new Aircraft Prototyping Laboratory in Midtown Atlanta on Thursday.

Aerospace engineering student Heather Beers was born 40 years after “The Jetsons” was on the air, but she plans to bring those flying cars to real life.

“I was always a believer,” she told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen.

The state-of-the-art facility will collaborate with NASA and leading technology companies to create what has long been a staple of science fiction.

“Nowhere else comes close to the work we do in aerospace,” said Angel Cabrera, President of Georgia Tech.

Dr. Mitchell Walker, a key figure in the project, emphasized the transition from traditional gas-powered aircraft to electric and flying cars, positioning Georgia Tech at the forefront of this technological evolution.

The laboratory spans 10,000 square feet and is designed to harness the talents of Generation Z’s brightest minds, fulfilling promises made to the Baby Boomer generation about the future of transportation.

“Give it a couple of decades. You might see people out there in the skies having a good time commuting to work,” Beers said.

