First portion of path that will connect several communities to The Beltline opens today

ATLANTA - This morning, there's another option for nature and fitness lovers.
The first portion of the Peachtree Creek Greenway opens to the public Thursday morning.
It's a project that has been years in the making.
It's a big deal because the plan is for it to connect several northeast metro communities to The Beltline.
We'll show you the areas where it will connect throughout Atlanta, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
"The impact of what it has on the health of our children… when they have a safe place to ride bikes," Peachtree Creek Greenway Chair Betsy Eggers said.
The first portion of that path runs between North Druid Hills Road and Briarwood Road in Brookhaven along the North Fork Peachtree Creek.
The path is expected to extend 12 miles when it is completed.
