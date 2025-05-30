First major building project at Atlanta HBCU in 20 years set to start

ATLANTA — Clark Atlanta University has a rich history. Founding schools Atlanta University and Clark College date back to the end of the Civil War.

The year 2025 marks the start of something really big.

“We are ready to go,” University President George French Jr. said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

French is very excited about the bulldozers that are clearing the way for Clark Atlanta’s new Student Success Center.

The $12 million dollar project is the first new construction on campus in more than two decades.

It’s in response to the record number of students who want to go to school here.

TRENDING STORIES:

The 48,000 who applied this year competed for only around 1,200 spots.

“Those 48,000 students had an average—those admitted—GPA of 3.71. Hence, we had to have student services like this for them,” French said.

The Center will house advisors, tutors, and provide programs to teach study methods and skills on how to navigate campus life.

French said he’s trying to balance the quantity and quality of the student body, and the new Student Success Center tips the scales.

“It’s been over 20 years since we had construction on the campus. We’re super, super excited,” French said.

The new Student Success Center will be ready by fall of 2026.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group