Firefighters battling house fire in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta firefighters were hard at work battling a house fire Saturday.

Atlanta Fire Rescue Department battled the blaze at a two-story home in the 3000 block of East Pine Valley Road NW.

Channel 2’s Susan Hendricks said the blaze appeared to have started in the rear of the home.

Crews attacked the fire while establishing a water supply, removing iron bars and protecting homes nearby.

Atlanta Fire said crews were encountering electrical issues at the property. Georgia Power was called to the property.

The scene remains active, fire officials said.

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