FIFA World Cup: Atlanta mayor announces biggest finals watch party, Ludacris concert

ATLANTA — The FIFA World Cup finals may not be being played in Atlanta, but the city isn’t going to miss out on the fun.

On Monday, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced the city is throwing a massive watch party for the finals to celebrate the city’s contribution to the World Cup.

On Sunday, July 19, Piedmont Park will fill up for what Dickens described as the larges finals watch party in the state, and it’s all free.

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“A Celebration of Soccer and Sound” will celebrate Atlanta’s food, music, culture and more and culminate in the FIFA World Cup finals and a concert by Atlanta icon Ludacris.

Atlanta has hosted six World Cup matches and still has two more coming, including a semifinals match.

You can register for free tickets by clicking here.

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