As FIFA fans fill Atlanta, police report drop in crime

ATLANTA — As thousands of soccer fans visit Atlanta for FIFA Club World Cup events, Atlanta police say crime is down during the tournament’s first week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Fans from around the world have gathered at Underground Atlanta, a popular viewing destination where visitors can watch matches on big screens and take part in soccer-themed activities.

For some visitors, the visible police presence has helped them feel safer while attending events downtown.

Ashley Smith said seeing officers stationed throughout the area made her feel comfortable enough to enjoy the festivities.

“Normally, I would be watching my back instead of enjoying what’s going on around me,” Smith said.

Other fans also noted changes in the downtown atmosphere.

“It definitely feels safer. It smells cleaner. I feel like there’s less people on the streets, which makes me feel safer to walk around, especially as a woman at night,” said Courtney McKenzie.

Atlanta Deputy Police Chief JK Smith provided a security update to the Atlanta City Council on Monday, saying crime was down 9% during the first week of FIFA-related activities.

RELATED STORIES:

“We are down 9% for the week, which was the first week of FIFA, so we are very excited about that,” Smith said.

He credited extensive planning and proactive policing efforts ahead of the tournament.

According to Smith, there were 54 FIFA-related and other city events scheduled between Thursday and Sunday, and police provided security for all of them.

Fans visiting from countries including Morocco and Canada told Channel 2 Action News they have felt safe during their time in Atlanta and believe officers would respond quickly if an incident occurred.

Police say their continued presence throughout downtown Atlanta is part of an ongoing effort to keep residents and visitors safe as FIFA events continue.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group