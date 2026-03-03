FIFA addresses security concerns for World Cup In Atlanta

ATLANTA — FIFA officials were in downtown Atlanta on Tuesday to talk about the 2026 tournament.

The World Cup officially begins in 100 days, but it’s not all fun and games.

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen was at a news conference at Westin Peachtree Plaza, where FIFA’s Heimo Schirgi expressed his concerns over the war in the Middle East

“We are obviously closely monitoring the situation. We take it very seriously,” Schirgi said.

“I read the news just as you did this morning,” FIFA Secretary General Mattia Grafstrom said.

Grafstrom was in the United Kingdom this past weekend shortly after the battle began.

Soccer match security for players and fans could be tighter than ever.

“Our focus is to have a safe World Cup, with everybody participating,” Grafstrom said.

Back in downtown Atlanta, team managers from 40 countries took part in the conference, but Iran—though invited—did not attend.

Israel wasn’t present either, but wouldn’t ne anyway since their team did not qualify for the tournament.

Several matches are scheduled to be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

International soccer’s governing body hopes the guns will fall silent by then.

“With 100 days to go, there is still time. We need to let it play its course,” Schirgi said.

The first World Cup match at The Benz is set for June 15.

