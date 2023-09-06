FBI wants to identify man who could have critical info related to child exploitation investigation

ATLANTA — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Atlanta is looking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man they say may have critical information about the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children first recorded a video of the man with a child in August 2020. They have dubbed him John Doe 47.

The EXIF data embedded within the video files indicated that the files were produced prior to April 2020.

John Doe 47 is described as a Black male, likely between the ages of 18 and 25 years old.

John Doe 47 spoke English in the video.

Anyone with information on his identity can submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

