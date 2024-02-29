Father and son co-authors give back during Black History Month with 1,000 free books

ATLANTA — A father and son from Gwinnett County wanted to give back to their community during Black History Month.

14-year-old Matthew Carson says it’s important to give back, and it’s an honor to do that right here.

“It’s really special. It’s everything to me to do it at this museum,” Matthew Carson told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

On Wednesday published author Matthew Carson and his co-author and dad Michael Carson, gave away a thousand copies of their latest book, Unsung African-American History Makers, at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in downtown Atlanta.

“Can we get a signed copy?” a visitor asked. “We’ll be happy to sign,” Matthew and Michael said.

Channel 2 Action News introduced you to the writing team a year ago.

The book was released during Black History Month 2023, and the book tour is wrapping up during Black History Month 2024.

“The stories are so powerful. For aspiring authors, just keep writing,” Michael said. They have now written five books together, and like many authors, the time has come for the next project.

“We haven’t started writing it yet. We’re in the planning stage. It’s going to be about African American women who changed the world,” Matthew said.

