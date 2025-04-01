Farmers, enter your pooch in the 2025 Georgia Farm Dog of the Year contest

ATLANTA — Georgia Farm Bureau is looking to highlight the state’s best farm dogs through the 2025 Georgia Farm Dog of the Year contest.
Farm dogs can serve different roles around a farm: herding livestock, guarding property, and assisting with daily chores.
If you’re a member of the Georgia Farm Bureau, you can enter the contest through their website.
The winner will receive a $500 gift card.
You can enter until May 1.
