Farmers, enter your pooch in the 2025 Georgia Farm Dog of the Year contest

ATLANTA — Georgia Farm Bureau is looking to highlight the state’s best farm dogs through the 2025 Georgia Farm Dog of the Year contest.

Farm dogs can serve different roles around a farm: herding livestock, guarding property, and assisting with daily chores.

If you’re a member of the Georgia Farm Bureau, you can enter the contest through their website.

The winner will receive a $500 gift card.

You can enter until May 1.

