Some businesses accused of selling illegal hemp products in Georgia county

TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement in a Georgia county says it’s seized several products containing illegal intoxicants from several businesses.

The operation, dubbed Operation 420, swept businesses in Towns County and Hiawassee. These businesses are now accused of selling illegal recreational hemp and cannabis-type products.

“Many of these products were packaged and marketed to appear similar to legal hemp products but are not legal for retail sale in Georgia when they exceed allowable THC limits or contain prohibited substances,” the Towns County Sheriff Office said.

Law enforcement said they seized high-THCA cannabis flower, intoxicating gummies and edibles, THC vape cartridges, cannabis-derived products and enhanced kratom products such as 7-hydroxymitragynine tablets.

Law enforcement also took into possession $21,900 in cash that they say are connected to the sale of the products and a pistol.

The law enforcement operation was conducted by SCOUT – the Special Criminal Operations Unified Team, a joint investigative effort between the Towns County Sheriff’s Office and the Hiawassee Police Department.

They were assisted by the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Georgia Department of Agriculture, which helps with investigations involving hemp and consumable product regulations.

“Operations like this are part of SCOUT’s mission to identify and stop illegal activity that threatens the safety and well-being of our community. We appreciate the support and cooperation of the citizens of Towns County as we continue working together to keep our community safe,” authorities say in a news release.

Investigators are still cataloguing the products taken in the sweep, as of last week, so a cash value was not yet available.

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