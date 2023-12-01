Fans gearing up for UGA, Alabama battle for SEC championship title in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Fans are flocking to downtown Atlanta ahead of Saturday’s SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was outside the stadium on Friday where tailgaters were already gathering.

The Dawgs’ 29-game win streak has fans feeling confident, but there’s something about the location that has them nervous.

Georgia fans say there’s a metaphorical cloud over Mercedes-Benz Stadium that they say is part of the “Atlanta Curse.”

The Bulldogs have never managed to beat the Crimson Tide under the Mercedes-Benz Stadium roof.

“I mean, I’m nervous about it because it’s Bama,” fan Christie Grimsley said.

In the 2021 SEC Championship game, Alabama beat Georgia 41-24.

“Well, there’s a first time for everything. But we’re gonna do it this year. We’ve got the right people and we’re ready for them this year,” Grimsley said.

The SEC Championship game has been held in Atlanta every year since 1994. It will continue to be held here through at least 2031.

For Alabama fan Linda Wright, the “Atlanta Curse” is more of a charm.

“I hope they keep up the tradition. We don’t want to spoil it. We want to keep it going,” Wright said.

Georgia is ranked No. 1 and Alabama is ranked No. 8, which is giving Bulldog fans a shot of confidence.

The SEC Championship kicks off in Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

SEC excitement in full swing in downtown Atlanta

