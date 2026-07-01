Fan Fest goers to seek shelter, officials advise

ATLANTA — FIFA Fan Festival goers have packed Centennial Olympic Park. Officials are asking festivalgoers to seek shelter as severe weather heads into Atlanta.

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On Wednesday, Atlanta hosted its first knockout match against England and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Around 4 p.m., festival officials advised people to seek shelter at the Atlanta Fan Festival.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz is tracking storms across parts of north Georgia and the metro Atlanta area.

There was no word on when the advisory would be lifted.

This is a developing story. We’ll bring you the latest updates on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

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