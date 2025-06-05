Family pleads for help finding suspects linked to Atlanta man’s death

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police need your help finding two suspects they say are linked to the death of a 48-year-old man.

Investigators say Javon Brown went to confront two people appearing to break into his vehicle on January 17.

During that confrontation on King George Lane in Southwest, police tell us shots were fired between all three.

Officers say no one was hit, but Brown suffered a heart attack and died after going back into his home.

“My husband worked seven days a week, said Tasha Brown. “He was a pipefitter; he worked six 10-hour days and eight hours on Sunday.”

Channel 2’s Cory James was there as his wife and daughter spoke at a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Detective Cleo McCowan said little information is known about the case because there were no security cameras nearby.

He is encouraging people to “go out and get a ring camera” to help with similar investigations.

Brown’s daughter, Tyiaja Ofori-Atta, said “Not only is this about getting justice for my father, but aside from that, it’s about protecting the community.”

