Family, friends remember Dexter King at Ebenezer Baptist Church

ATLANTA — Many gathered at Ebenezer Baptist Church to celebrate the life of Dexter King. He is the youngest of Martin Luther King Jr.

King died at the age of 62 from prostate cancer.

It was a night of inspirational music. It’s a service fit for a King.

Dexter King.

Many from all over packed Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta to remember the life and legacy of Dexter King.

King passed away in January from prostate cancer.

Huge gospel legends, like Cece Winans, Bebe Winans, Marvin Winans and Stevie Wonder honored King.

Former United Nations Ambassador and Former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young said the family’s legacy will live on.

“Bernice, Martin, Dexter, and Yolanda did a wonderful job without saying, we would not have this King Center. We would not have a lot of things if it were not for their mother Coretta.”

The theme of the musical celebration was ‘Keeper of the Dream.’ It is a title his family said Dexter earned after his father’s assassination.

His siblings Martin Luther King III and Dr. Bernice King said they will continue their brother’s legacy.

“I’m saying to my sister Bernice that we will continue to work together to get it right,” said Martin Luther King III.

“Dex. You fought a good fight. You finished the race my brother. You kept the faith and now there is in store for you the crown of righteousness,” said Dr. Bernice King.

The family is asking everyone to donate to the King Center in honor of Dexter.

