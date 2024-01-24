Family of former Atlanta charter school assistant principal searches for answers about his death

CHICAGO — The family of a former Atlanta Charter School Assistant Principal is fighting for someone to be held accountable for his death. Abnerd Joseph was shot and killed in a Chicago high-rise by a neighbor. Months later, no charges have been filed.

Jay Charles remembers his brother always stood out.

“When you would meet Abnerd you would know this person is a special person,” Charles said.

Charles said his younger brother Abnerd Joseph had big goals.

“He had a plan to start a school. It was going to be called the E3 movement,” Charles said.

But the life of the charter school assistant principal came to a tragic end on September 14th.

Joseph had recently moved to Chicago to work at Charter School in the Windy City after spending years in the same job at KIPP Strive Academy in Southwest Atlanta.

Joseph was killed in the Chicago high rise where he was living after a 45-year-old neighbor shot him multiple times. The shooter was temporarily taken into custody but then released and not yet charged.

That was more than four months ago.

“I didn’t think it would take this long,” Charles said. “With so much evidence presented I don’t see why the investigation is still on going.”

In the past several months, Joseph’s family has worked to make sure he isn’t forgotten. In Atlanta, they held a march on MLK Day and a vigil at the Atlanta charter school where he worked. They’ve also taken their message to Chicago.

Joseph’s family said they will continue their work of keeping his name out there until they find justice.

“Anybody involved in my brother’s murder should be held accountable by now. The only thing I can rely on right now is having faith in the legal system,” Charles said.

Channel Two Action News reached out to Chicago Police who said “It remains an ongoing investigation. As it is an open investigation, no additional information is available.”

While Joseph’s family waits to hear from investigators, Joseph’s family has retained a law firm, who said through a representative that they are working to get all of the facts before they file a civil lawsuit.

