Family of deacon Tased still pushing for criminal charges to be filed in case

ATLANTA — Deacon Johnny Hollman’s family says although criminal charges haven’t been filed in their father’s case, their meeting with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis gives them hope.

“Stop making it hard for the prosecutor to prosecute these cases, it’s not right,” Arnitra Hollman said.

After meeting with Willis Tuesday, Hollman’s family, alongside their attorney, say Willis provided perspective on why charges haven’t been filed.

“Now more than ever the judges, the appellate courts, are looking to protect law enforcement,” said attorney Mawuli Davis.

Hollman died last year after getting tased by former Atlanta police officer Kiran Kimbrough. Police say Hollman refused to sign the traffic ticket, something Hollman’s family disagrees with.

“When they came to us initially, they did not come to us about a civil lawsuit,” said attorney Harold Spence.

Spence says the family’s main objectives were to clear their father’s name and effect change so this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“This incomparable narrative where a citizen involved in a minor traffic accident could be killed over not signing a traffic citation,” he said.

Davis says there are some prosecutorial challenges facing the district attorney.

“It’s being pushed by judges at the appellate level, and even trial judges, who are given protection to law enforcement officers in ways we have seen before,” Davis said.

Because of this, Davis says Willis’ office has to be detailed in the case they present so the cases stand.

“So that is part of what we believe is going to take longer than what we hoped but as long as it’s done correctly thoroughly that’s all this family can ask for,” said Davis.

In May, the City of Atlanta agreed to settle with Hollman’s family for $3.8 million.

“It also represented a tangible acknowledgment by the City of Atlanta that it was indeed responsible for Deacon Hollman’s death,” said Spence.

Since Hollman’s passing the Atlanta Police Department has changed their policy regarding arrest for signature refusal.

The City of South Fulton adopted an ordinance in Hollman’s name, making it policy for officers to write refusal to sign.

“So that no citizen will be arrested for merely refusing to sign a citation,” Spence said.

Georgia lawmakers attempted to pass House Bill 1054. The bill would have allowed drivers to accept traffic citations without signing. The bill passed the House but stalled in the Senate.

“We hope that next legislative session this issue will come up again, and along with the family we will be firmly behind efforts enacting a state law on addressing refusal to sign traffic tickets,” said Spence.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to District Attorney Fani Willis’ office for an update on her investigation into this. A spokesperson said her office can’t comment on this matter at this time.

