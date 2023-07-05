Families of transgender children ask judge to temporarily stop Ga. health law

ATLANTA — Four families with transgender children are asking a federal judge to block a law that went into effect Saturday. It bans medical providers from performing any gender-affirming care for those under 18.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot spoke with the attorneys for the four families with transgender children moments after they walked out of the federal courthouse.

They’ve filed a lawsuit asking a judge to block the Georgia law that bans medical providers from performing certain procedures on transgender children including hormone replacement therapy and gender-affirming surgery.

Attorney Beth Littrell insists that the law violates the children’s constitutional rights.

“It intrudes on medical decisions and into families’ lives in a way that is unconstitutional and outrageous, and it needs to be blocked before it harms more people,” Littrell said.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed that bill into law in March.

Cordele Republican Sen. Carden Summers wrote it.

“I’m just glad we’re protecting kids. I’m glad the governor signed it. I hope that people understand that many, many people in the hall, we’re not trying to do anything. We’re just trying to protect the children and that was the intent of the bill and that’s where we’re at,” Summers said.

In a statement, Attorney General Chris Carr’s Office said, “The attorney general will do his job which includes defending laws passed by the general assembly and signed by the governor.”

Littrell believes this judge will take action as judges in other states have with similar laws.

“Judges have either blocked these laws or struck them down or permanently enjoined them, and we expect this court will do the same,” Littrell said.

