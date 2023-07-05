KSU student dies in drowning incident after trying to save a friend at Myrtle Beach, family says

MYRTLE BEACH, SC. — An 18-year-old Kennesaw State University student has died two weeks after he went under while trying to save a friend in Myrtle Beach, WPDE reports.

The incident took place on June 20.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Daniel Rowe,18, of Acworth.

According to a GoFundMe started by Nadine Dixon, the 18-year-old student drowned saving a friend.

WPDE states that Rowe died Monday, July 3, at a South Carolina hospital after being pulled from the ocean near 12th Avenue South.

“Daniel was a full-time student at Kennesaw State University and just completed his freshman year. He went with friends for the summer break to Myrtle Beach and suffered brain injuries after rescuing a friend who was drowning,” the GoFundme page stated.

The coroner told WPDE Rowe’s death has been ruled as an accidental drowning.

The GoFundme was created to help bring Rowe’s body back to Georgia, along with other funeral expenses.

