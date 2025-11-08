FAA reductions: Hundreds of flight delays, cancellations continue at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is the busiest airport in the world, and travelers there are feeling the impacts of the Federal Aviation Administration’s order to reduce the number of flights.

The FAA ordered all airlines to reduce their flights by 10% starting Friday.

U.S Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy told Fox News those reductions could go up to 20% if the shutdown continues.

As of 1 p.m. on Saturday, at least 84 flights have been canceled at the Atlanta airport, and 162 more have been delayed, according to FlightAware.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines said it has already canceled all the flights it intends to in compliance with the order.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to every domestic airline that operates out of the Atlanta airport to see how they plan to assist affected passengers.

Most of the airlines said they plan to rebook passengers or offer them full refunds if their flights are canceled. Many of them added that even passengers whose flights are not affected are eligible for refunds.

Ricky Smith, General Manager of the Atlanta Airport, spoke exclusively Thursday with Channel 2’s Richard Elliot on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

“Our responsibility is the airport, and we’re already finalizing plans internally for making sure that we do whatever we can to make the passenger experience as pleasant as possible given, you know, that kind of unwanted situation,” he said.

