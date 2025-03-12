F1 racing-themed arcade coming to Atlanta

ATLANTA — If you’re a fan of F1 racing, you’ll want to check out F1 Arcade Atlanta, opening later this year in West Midtown.

F1 Arcade Atlanta is scheduled to open at The Interlock in late 2025.

The facility will feature over 15,000 square feet of interactive, Formula 1 state-of-the-art simulators, and entertainment and dining options.

In addition to the racing fun, guests can enjoy a menu featuring globally-inspired dishes and a bar serving a wide range of drinks from cocktails, wines, craft beers, and ciders.

Those who prefer alcohol-free drinks will have a choice of mocktails.

You can learn more on their website, https://f1arcade.com/us/faqs.

To give you an idea of what to expect, here’s an overview of one of their locations in England.

