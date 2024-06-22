Experts say AI the biggest thing to happen to humanity since the internet

ATLANTA — Most Americans have never heard of this company, but they’re worth more than Apple or Microsoft and it happened in breakneck speed.

Nvidia makes the majority of the chips that power artificial intelligence.

AI is quickly on its way to being as commonly used as your cell phone or the internet.

“AI is really a history of taking a task that currently only humans can do, designing an AI agent that can do it, and then kind of understanding a little bit about what goes into that task,” said David Joyner, a computer scientist at Georgia Tech.

Joyner told Channel 2′s Justin Farmer that AI is on its way to becoming a part of our everyday lives, providing nearly infinite knowledge, tackling nearly any task and providing entertainment.

So who’s getting rich? The major chip makers: Nvidia, Broadcom and AMD.

These and other companies build the semiconductors, the chips that allow trillions of computations to take place.

The biggest companies in the world are buying the chips to put AI into their products.

Just this week, Apple announced its next phone, the iPhone 16, will have Apple AI as a native feature.

“Right now, the big beneficiary is Nvidia, and what we like to say is this is the AI gold rush and they are providing the picks and shovels,” wealth advisor Stephanie Lang explained to Channel 2 Action News.

Lang told Farmer that you haven’t missed the investment opportunity.

Pew Research says only about 27% of Americans actively use AI today.

Right now, it’s the Wild West with little to no regulation and while putting guard rails around AI will be debated for years, there’s no stopping the biggest thing to influence humanity since the internet.

Consider this, the next phone, computer, laptop or tablet you buy, will have AI as its most important feature and just wait until it’s in your car.

